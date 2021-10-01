Mooresville High School makes Friday a ‘virtual learning day’ while police investigate potential threat directed toward the school

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mooresville High School has decided to make Friday a ‘virtual learning day’ for students after a potential threat was directed toward the school, officials said.

“We realize anytime there is a potential threat directed toward a school it is extremely concerning for all involved,” school officials with MHS said in a written statement. “MGSD and MHS take the safety of our staff and students very seriously and will always err on the side of caution.”

The Mooresville Police Department continues to investigate the situation to see where the rumor began.

“Because of the amount of students who chose not to attend school today, and we suspect will choose to not attend again tomorrow, we have decided to make tomorrow a virtual learning day for Mooresville High School,” school officials said in a statement on Thursday. “We believe making tomorrow a virtual day is more instructionally sound than having 40 percent of our student body absent again.”

MHS said the football game scheduled for Friday night has also been canceled due to the school’s virtual status. All other schools in the district will be in-person Friday on their regular schedule.