Mooresville community brightens little girl’s Halloween after parents contract COVID-19

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Just when one Mooresville family thought COVID ruined another Halloween, it ended up making it their best one yet.

Sherri and Jeff Wilson contracted the virus just days before they were supposed to take their daughter, six-year-old Madison, trick-or-treating.

“She was worried nobody saw her costume and I said, ‘well maybe somebody will ride by and wave to you,” said Sherri.

Little did they know, one post on Facebook would completely turn the holiday around.

“People came and brought candy to me,” said Madison, showing off two huge bags full of candy, toys, and cards.

Call it a reverse trick-or-treat. Madison and her family sat socially distanced on their driveway while community members from around Mooresville came to drop off candy.

“They just really pulled together and brought trick-or-treating to her. It was really unbelievable,” said Sherri.

Madison says this is her favorite Halloween yet.

“We didn’t have to do any walking,” she said.

Sissy Rodriguez and her nephew were some of the many people who brightened Madison’s day.

“We did treat bags, we did a water bottle for her, filled it with candy, took it to her, and her face just lit up. That was priceless for me,” said Rodriguez.

It’s a touching story of a community coming together to give one little girl a big smile… and maybe a bit of a bellyache.

“What are you going to do with all that candy?” asked FOX46’s Sydney Heiberger.

“Eat it!” said Madison.