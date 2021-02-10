Mooresville area firefighter dies from COVID-19

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Mooresville area firefighter passed away on Tuesday following a long, hard-fought battle with COVID-19, according to local authorities.

Andrew Douglas Bley, 29, was a firefighter with the Atwell Township Fire Department and son of former West Stafford Fire Department Firefighter David Bregoli.

Although Bley was involved in the fire service since birth, he began his career as a firefighter in North Carolina with the Mt. Mourne Fire department as a Junior firefighter when he was just 14 years old. While serving as a junior firefighter, he was selected as the junior firefighter of the year.

Shortly after he became an adult, Bley served the community as a firefighter/EMT with the Mt. Mourne Fire Department. He transferred into the Atwell Township Fire Department after his family moved into its district.

“He loved racecars! Andrew drove quarter midgets and loved helping his sister as her ‘crew boss,'” according to his obituary.

“On behalf of the officers, firefighters, and their families of 44House, I offer our most sincere sympathies and condolences on his passing. Rest easy Brother, we’ll take it in from here. May the Pipes lead you home up that Stairway to Heaven,” the West Stafford Fire Department said.

Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on February 20, 2021, at Atwell Fire Station with Pastor Ken Reed and Chaplain Frank Greene officiating, 135 Concordia Church Rd. in China Grove.