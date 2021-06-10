Monroe high school teacher accused of indecent liberties with student

After a thorough investigation by Monroe detectives, CATA English teacher Cory McDowell (age 35) was charged and arrested on June 9 for Indecent Liberties by a Teacher with a Student.

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A local high school teacher in Monroe is accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior with a student, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Cory McDowell, 35, was arrested on Wednesday, June 9, and charged with indecent liberties by a teacher with a student.

According to Monroe Police, officers began an investigation after they received information about a teacher at Central Academy of Technology and Arts engaging in inappropriate behavior.

Following McDowell’s recent arrest, the CATA English teacher went before a magistrate and received a secured bond, police said.

Monroe Police continue to work closely with Union Public Schools as the investigation continues.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Monroe Police at 704-282-4700.