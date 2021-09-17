Monroe councilmember says she was exhausted and in need of rest when police responded to disturbance call

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Monroe councilwoman Angelia James says the person police encountered on September 9 at the Fairfield Inn and Suites was an exhausted and stressed woman who needed rest.

She’s watched the videos of that night released by police and says it was out of character for her. After watching the video, James said, “The Angelia James that you saw on FOX, that ya’ll played, that wasn’t me, that wasn’t me that is a person that you saw that was exhausted. That needed some rest.”

James says she got up early on September 9, she went to purchase a home, took her son to school, and handled city business.

Monroe police responded to the hotel for a disturbing the peace call. James said God told her there was a felon who needed to be arrested in the hotel.

“I was exhausted that day,” James added. “So, I apologize if I offended anyone, if I said anything out of character that was unprofessional because that was not me. I humbly apologize and we all make mistakes because we’re human.”

Angelia James says people who know her, knew the behavior was out of character. She also knows a council member can’t fire officers, but feels some officers escalated the situation.

In the days following, city leaders told Angelia James she tested positive for COVID-19, but she doesn’t remember taking the test. Police bodycam footage does show a nurse administering the test.

“Where the results at,” asked James. “I’m trying to find them. I have yet to see those results.”

So, James got tested again and the results came back negative.

“I am requesting my hospital records,” added James. “Because I didn’t give nobody permission to shoot me, to do a COVID test or nothing.”

The councilwoman believes political foes are taking advantage of a weak moment because of a mayoral debate on September 6. She also says this incident will not stop her from running for office.

“It makes me go harder and I love my supporters,” added James.

A city spokesperson says the incident is under investigation, and so far, no charges have been filed against Angelia James.