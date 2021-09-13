Monroe council member taken to the hospital after causing disturbance at hotel, saying ‘God spoke to her,’ officials say

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE0 – A City of Monroe Council Member was taken to the hospital for medical assistance after causing a disturbance at multiple locations across the city, saying “God Spoke to her” and “there were felons on site that needed to be arrested,” authorities announced on Monday.

The incident began Thursday evening, Sept. 9, at the Fairfield Inn located at 1825 Williams Road. Someone called 911 seeking the removal of a person disturbing the peace.

The person disturbing the peace was identified as Monroe Council Member Angelia James. As officers arrived to the hotel, they said James told them “felons were on site and needed to be arrested.”

When questioned by officers on how she knew they were felons, James said “God spoke to her,” and told her. Monroe Police were able to confirm individuals identified by James were not felons.

James continued to insist that “God spoke to her” and there were “felons on site that needed to be arrested, and one had committed a murder,” authorities said.

James’ husband was called to the scene to take her home. Once at home, Monroe Police were called to the residence due to another disturbance. While at the scene, several officers were informed by James that they were “demoted, fired, promoted, or would be fired.” James proceeded to say, “she had also fired Police Chief Bryan Gilliard.”

James was transported to Atrium Health Union Hospital for medical assistance, authorities said. Once at the hospital, James reportedly removed an officer’s facemask and declared that “COVID was over.”

“No Council Member of the City of Monroe has the ability to fire a City employee. None of the employees at the Police Department, including the Chief, were fired. The authority to hire and fire City employees, except for the City Clerk and City Attorney, lies solely with the Interim City Manager,” the City of Monroe said.

Monroe Council Member Angelia James is running for the Mayor of Monroe.