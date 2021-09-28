Monroe City Council votes to censure member involved in disturbances at hotel, hospital

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Monroe City Council voted Tuesday to censure a council member who was taken to the hospital for medical assistance after causing a disturbance at a hotel and hospital earlier this month.

Council members voted 5-2 to censure council member Angelia James to condemn her for violating the council’s code of ethics by demeaning officers.

Authorities said James was removed from the Fairfield Inn on September 9 after someone called 911 for a woman disturbing the peace.

Police said James told officers “felons were on site and needed to be arrested.”

When she was questioned on how she knew there were felons, James reportedly told them “God spoke to her.” Police confirmed the individuals at the hotel identified by James were not felons.

James continued to insist that “God spoke to her” and there were “felons on site that needed to be arrested, and one had committed a murder,” authorities said.

Her husband was called to the scene and she was taken home.

Once she was at home, Monroe Police were called to the residence due to another disturbance. Several officers that responded to the scene were told by James that they were “demoted, fired, promoted, or would be fired.” James allegedly also said she had fired Police Chief Bryan Gilliard.

James was transported to Atrium Health Union Hospital for medical assistance, authorities said. Once at the hospital, James reportedly removed an officer’s facemask and declared that “COVID was over.” “No Council Member of the City of Monroe has the ability to fire a City employee. None of the employees at the Police Department, including the Chief, were fired. The authority to hire and fire City employees, except for the City Clerk and City Attorney, lies solely with the Interim City Manager,” the City of Monroe said after the incident.

James told FOX 46 Charlotte that she was exhausted and stressed and that what happened on Sept. 9 was out of character.

The Angelia James that you saw on FOX, that y’all played, that wasn’t me,” she said. “That is a person that you saw that was exhausted. That needed some rest.”

James says she got up early on September 9, went to purchase a home, took her son to school, and handled city business.

During the Monroe City Council, James said she wanted what was best for the city.

“I’ve been serving the community for a long time, the behavior you saw was inappropriate, unprofessional. Not the councilwoman you know,” she said. “I’m here for the people. I apologize for my actions.”

Councilman Franco McGee, one of two to vote against the censure along with James, expressed sympathy for the councilwoman.

“Behavior I’ve noted in the past several weeks has not been the Angelia James I’ve known for the past several years,” McGee said. “Stress can do things to you to make you do stuff that is out of character. Pray for everyone involved, move beyond this and get back to the business.”