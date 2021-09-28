Monroe City Council approves resolution to censure Angelia James, council member says ‘let’s put the situation to rest’

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The vote is more symbolic than anything. It shows council didn’t approve of Council Member Angelia James’ behavior and doesn’t carry any more penalties.

FOX 46 has seen the video of James as part of a disturbance call at three locations on September 9. She told police God told her there was a felon in the Fairfield hotel and that person needed to be arrested.

“My incident was recorded and that’s all because we do have them,” added James.

Monroe City Council members watched the police body cam video as well, and a resolution to censure James was made because some council members say city employees deserve better treatment.

“This is conduct we cannot allow,” added Monroe council member, Freddie Gordon, as he introduced the resolution. “This doesn’t represent the conduct that you deserve from your elected leader. It also represents violations of our code of ethics.”

Censure by council means members do not approve of the conduct by James. Angelia James attended the meeting, but wouldn’t say she disapproved

“After I seen the video, that was not Angelia James,” added the council member. “That was an Angelia James that was spiritually, mentally, and physically tired. That’s what you saw. So, I apologize for being unprofessional, that’s what I apologize for.”

The resolution doesn’t affect her term on council or her current campaign for mayor. The resolution to censure passed by a vote of 5-2, James and Franco McGee voted no.

“One person’s mistake, one isolated mistake in time does not reflect on that person,” said McGee. “It’s just a situation that happened.”

Angelia James has been removed from her city mayoral committees, other boards she serves on as a city council member, and lost her job as a head coach of the varsity women’s basketball team at Porter Ridge before the vote.

She is moving on with trying to win an election. Yard signs have been put out, cars are driving around endorsing her, and she is hoping once and for all this will be the last time people watch the police body cam footage.

“Let’s move forward for the citizens of Monroe and that’s where we are at,” added James.

There’s five weeks before the election for mayor of Monroe, and Angelia James says she hopes the next time she’s on the news, is when it’s announced she has won the election.