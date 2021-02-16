Money over safety? Airlines cite cost in opposing cockpit safety fix

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– A Fox 46 investigation uncovered a gripping report shedding light on a security concern in the sky.

“We haven’t forgotten 9/11,” said Capt. Dennis Tajer, an American Airlines pilot for almost 30 years. “Every day we fly is another day we stood tall and said never again.”

Tajer is a spokesperson for Allied Pilots Association, the union representing 15,000 fellow American Airlines pilots. In an interview with FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant, Tajer said it is “enraging” that the FAA has not done what Congress mandated three years ago: Require new planes to have secondary barriers in front of the cockpit.

“The writing has been more than on the wall,” said Tajer. “It’s the law. And the FAA has been looking at the wrong wall. It’s time to get this job done.”

When pilots need to use the restroom or get food, the fortified cockpit door is opened mid-flight. Often, the only thing standing in the way is a flight attendant and a drink cart, which the Association of Flight Attendants calls “an absurd practice.” A video made by current airline employees shows how a breach could occur in less than two seconds.

“I want the aircraft I’m flying to have this second barrier,” said Tajer. “I want the aircraft my family’s flying on to have this second barrier.”

Now, a FOX 46 investigation is shedding light on why the airline industry is reluctant to get behind these barriers which pilots, flight attendants, former air marshals and federal law enforcement say could save lives. A newly uncovered TSA report from 2018 titled “Report of the Aviation Security Advisory Committee: Secondary Barriers on Commercial Passenger Aircraft,” obtained by FOX 46, shows the concern comes down to money.

“TSA’s recommendation to not mandate the use of a secondary flight deck barrier by the airlines is based on the delicate balance of the cost of engineering and installation…versus the measurable gain in aircraft security the secondary barrier would provide,” the report says.

It also states opposition because “some aircraft interior designs may lose first class seats to accommodate IPSB [Installed Physical Secondary Barrier], which would impact revenue opportunity for the airlines.”

The industry is also concerned about increased “costs” associated with “fuel and maintenance” and says airlines feel they would be at an “economic disadvantage” compared to foreign carriers that don’t require barriers. The lobbying group for American Airlines and other major carriers, Airlines for America, opposes a bill introduced last week that would require secondary barriers on all flights citing opposition to “one-size-fits-all mandates.”

“So that’s unacceptable,” said Tajer. “Hearing from the foxhole, I’ll tell you this is necessary.”

The barriers are estimated to cost between $5000 and $12000 per plane.

“It defends our nation, it defends the airplane that I’m captain on,” he added. “And anybody that thinks we can’t afford to do this, you can’t afford not to.”

The FAA and TSA say they don’t comment on pending legislation.

American Airlines declined to comment and referred FOX 46 to a statement from Airlines for America.