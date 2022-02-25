CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A mobile home in Concord was destroyed late Thursday night when it erupted in flames, according to the Concord Fire Department.

Officials said the fire happened around 11:18 p.m. Thursday at a mobile home on Green Drive SW.

Fire crews arrived within three minutes of the report to find a home and an outbuilding on fire.

Outbuilding destroyed in fire (Concord Fire Department)

25 firefighters brought the flames under control within 10 minutes, CFD said.

No one was found during a search of the home. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials said the home and outbuilding were total losses.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.