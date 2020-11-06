Mobile home fire under investigation in Gaston County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
    Gastonia Fire Dept.
    • Gastonia Fire Dept.
    • Gastonia Fire Dept.
    • Gastonia Fire Dept.

    GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A mobile home fire is under investigation in Gaston County, according to the Gastonia Fire Department.

    The fire broke out Friday morning at a mobile home located on Mobile Lane in Gastonia.

    The home appears to be ‘a total loss.’ Anyone with further information concerning this fire is asked to call the Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

    LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    FOX 46 Charlotte

    Trending Stories

    More Viral