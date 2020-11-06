GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A mobile home fire is under investigation in Gaston County, according to the Gastonia Fire Department.
The fire broke out Friday morning at a mobile home located on Mobile Lane in Gastonia.
The home appears to be ‘a total loss.’ Anyone with further information concerning this fire is asked to call the Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM
- North Carolina inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
- Teenager arrested in slaying of actor Eddie Hassell in Texas
- Republican senator says there is no evidence to support Trump’s vote-fraud claims
- Why the Associated Press hasn’t called Pennsylvania yet
- Mobile home fire under investigation in Gaston County