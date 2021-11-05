Mixed Views: South End neighbors unsure about new mixed-use development obstructing Uptown skyline

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A $750 million mixed-use development project is making its way to the heart of Charlotte. It’s going in-between Uptown and South End, where Midnight Diner and Uptown Cabaret currently sit.

Riverside Investment and Development’s plan includes three buildings comprised of commercial and residential space, as well as outdoor spaces. Some of the townhomes across the street are listed on Zillow as more than a million dollars.

Part of the draw for paying that much money includes the beautiful Uptown skyline views. However, those views may soon be blocked by the huge development making its way to the heart of the city.

“I think Charlotte is growing and booming,” said South End Resident Richard Sterling. “I love the vibrancy of the neighborhood, the views are constantly changing.”

Sterling lives in one of the townhomes right across the street from Midnight Diner, where the new $750 million project will go.

“There was no way that view wouldn’t be blocked,” he said. “We knew at some point it was going to be blocked. We enjoyed it to this point, but it’s changing and we’ll see what it looks like when it’s done. It’s not the end all be all for being right here, though.”

Other people disagree.

“If I lived here, I’d be upset,” said Michael Cruso. “I wouldn’t want the skyline to be blocked. It’s one of the advantages— I wouldn’t be for that at all.”

Neighbors say they’re excited to see what the project will bring to the area.

“It looks like it’s going to be great for the neighborhood in terms of walkability and pedestrian friendliness,” Sterling said. “It will bring a lot to the area.”

“We are very excited and honored to join the Charlotte business community and help transform the area between Uptown and South End, creating a world-class live-work-play environment that will contribute to the city’s already impressive growth story,” said Anthony Scacco, Chief Operating Officer for Riverside. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with local officials to ensure thoughtful urban planning at this important location.”

As part of Riverside’s expansion into Charlotte, the firm plans to initiate its southeast regional office in mid-2022, with construction on the site expected to start at the end of 2022.

Brian Dominick, who has owned the property since 1995 and has several active businesses in Charlotte, will be relocating the popular Midnight Diner to a nearby location.