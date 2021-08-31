Mixed opinions at local hangout for veterans in Mooresville on Afghan withdrawal

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Following Monday’s final American flight out of Afghanistan, signifying an end to a 20-year war, local veterans are speaking out about how they think the government handled the pullout.

Right in the heart of downtown Mooresville sits a coffee shop with a lot more to offer than a cup of joe. Richard’s Coffee and Military Museum is a local hangout for veterans, and for the past two weeks, it’s served as a sort of support group, too.

“Everybody that serves is a hero, and as long as a veteran draws a breath, they have nothing to hang their heads about,” said Vietnam Veteran Larry Nosker.

Nosker and his group of veteran friends say they’re angry with the way the Afghanistan pullout was handled, they’re angry for the 13 American service members who lost their lives, and they’re angry with leadership in Washington.

“Shameful. Shameful. I don’t care how long [the war] was. We left wrong, it was done wrong,” said Nasker.

But Sally Stenton, who served in Afghanistan for a year, has a different take.

“As bad as things are, I am looking at this in a positive light. We are out of there, and we needed to be out of there a long time ago,” she said. “We were just spending our blood and treasure on something that was never going to happen.”

Despite the final flight, some Americans and Afghan interpreters were left behind. Stenton says she’s hopeful for a black ops mission or diplomatic relations to get them out.

Whether relieved or angry, all veterans we spoke with seem to agree on one thing: those who served and sacrificed deserve to be honored.

“Of course our service wasn’t for nothing. We went over there, we performed our mission, and I think we performed our mission admirably,” said Stenton.