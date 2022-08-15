CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was last seen going for a hike in McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte on Friday was found dead, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Authorities said 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told family members that he was going for a hike on Friday and would return in a few hours.
He was last seen at the park on Monroe Road around 1:45 p.m. Friday, a police report stated.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.
CMPD confirmed Monday that Sullivan was found dead at the park.
There were no signs of foul play, investigators said.
No other information was immediately available.