CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was last seen going for a hike in McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte on Friday was found dead, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told family members that he was going for a hike on Friday and would return in a few hours.

He was last seen at the park on Monroe Road around 1:45 p.m. Friday, a police report stated.

CMPD confirmed Monday that Sullivan was found dead at the park.

There were no signs of foul play, investigators said.

No other information was immediately available.