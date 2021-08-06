Avery Co. woman found buried in concrete; caretaker is located, sheriff confirms

LINVILLE FALLS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Linville Falls woman reported missing last month was found Monday entombed in concrete in the basement of her home, according to the Avery County Sheriff’s Office. The woman’s caretaker has been charged with murder in connection with this case.

Deputies said Lynn Keene, 70, was reported missing on July 30, 2021 by family members who had last spoken with her on June 14, 2021.

While investigating Kenne’s disappearance, Avery County detectives said her home was found secured and her 2000 Lincoln Town Car was missing.

Both Keene and her vehicle were entered into the state database in an attempt to find her, deputies said.

On Monday, Aug. 2, Cherokee Police Department officers told Avery County detectives that they had found Keene’s car in Cherokee. The car was locked and the keys were found underneath the driver’s seat, they said.

Avery detectives then obtained a search warrant for the house in Linville Falls and searched the property. Remains were found entombed in concrete in the basement, deputies said.

An autopsy report identified the remains as Kenne and ruled her death as a homicide. Authorities said she did not die by natural causes.

Investigators identified Keene’s live-in caretaker Elizabeth Freeman as a person of interest in connection with her death. Freeman, who deputies said also goes by the name Elizabeth Carserino, was found and arrested Saturday, the Avery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with FOX 46.

Freeman was charged with murder. She also faces charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, financial card theft, and identity theft, the sheriff’s office said.