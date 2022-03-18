CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Mecklenburg County man is celebrating a $1 million lottery prize after winning on a $30 scratch-off ticket, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.
Officials said Andre Berrette bought his winning Millionaire Maker ticket from the Food Lion on Monroe Road in Charlotte.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.
He took home a lump sum of $426,069 from lottery headquarters Wednesday after state and federal taxes were withheld.
Berrette is the 26th person to win of the $1 million prizes since the game launched in March 2021.