CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Mecklenburg County man is celebrating a $1 million lottery prize after winning on a $30 scratch-off ticket, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Officials said Andre Berrette bought his winning Millionaire Maker ticket from the Food Lion on Monroe Road in Charlotte.

He took home a lump sum of $426,069 from lottery headquarters Wednesday after state and federal taxes were withheld.

Berrette is the 26th person to win of the $1 million prizes since the game launched in March 2021.