CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Coca-Cola 600 is NASCAR’s longest and most grueling race of the season. The race isn’t just a long night for the drivers, but for fans as well who sit in the stands for hours cheering on their favorite drivers.

As is typical for a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, fans will have plenty of food options to choose from. Since 1987 The Speedway Club has offered a unique dining experience, and now the restaurant is open to the public.



When you arrive at the speedway you’re just feet away from the unique eating experience. The Speedway Club is located on the 6th floor of the Smith Tower.

It offers much more than food, but also a full-unobstructed view of the 1.5-mile racetrack.

“I see it every day, so I come in here and say, oh wow it’s a race track, but a lot of people come in here and their eyes just get big. That makes me feel good,” said Executive Chef, RJ Parker.

Parker has served up different racing-themed dishes for the past decade. His menu doesn’t just revolve around race weekends as the restaurant is open year-round.

“It’s a lot of hustle of bustle and a lot of time management and planning, getting your staff together and things like that. It’s really fast-paced,” said Parker.

Parker is used to the speed and pressure of cooking at a race track. He was in the military for 15 years before joining The Speedway Club, serving as a personal chef at NATO and at the Pentagon for Donald Rumsfeld

“It was very exciting. A lot of people ask me what it was like to cook for presidents, and secretaries of states and foreign dignitaries, but it was enjoyable. It’s just something I love to do and I love to cook so it’s really not a job it’s like a hobby to me,” said Parker.

Everyone at The Speedway Club shares his passion in the kitchen. It’s similar to working on a pit crew. Instead of changing tires and fueling race cars, they’re satisfying the hunger of race fans.

“Just everyone here, we are like a big huge family. Everyone gets along with everybody and we all work together. We all have that common goal,” said Parker.



This weekend there is a special menu revolving around Coke products for the Coca-Cola 600. The food will include Cherry Coke pork belly bites, Coca-Cola chicken skewers and a Coca-Cola brownie with a Coca-Cola sauce.