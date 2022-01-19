Midnight Diner, South End’s late-night food stop, could relocate to Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Future plans for popular late-night dining spot “Midnight Diner” are becoming clearer.

The restaurant has sat in Southend for more than a decade now. But, it could soon be relocating to Uptown.

Back in November, Queen City News reported about a new mixed-use development going in where Midnight Diner currently sits.

The owner of the property told us then that it wouldn’t be completely closing, just moving.

“We come here a lot because we live right by here,” said Southend Resident Claire Ackerman. “We can ride scooters here now, so it’s gonna be sad to move further away.”

Online records show that property owner Brian Dominick requested a permit to move the restaurant from Southend to Uptown to 420 East Trade Street. That’s across from the Spectrum Center.

“The parking is really bad there,” said Ackerman. “But sometimes over here, there’s usually parking. If it moves to Uptown, I feel like it will be a lot harder to get in.”

Queen City News reached out to Dominick for a comment but didn’t hear back. It’s unclear at this time if the permit has actually been approved by the city and what the timeline would look like for the move.