Memorial unveiled outside of Concord Police Department to honor fallen officers

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A new statue will forever stand outside the Concord Police Department, honoring the officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.

It was unveiled on Thursday: the one-year anniversary of the death of Officer Jason Shuping. Shuping was killed while responding to a carjacking call on Dec. 16, 2020. When he and other officers approached the suspect, they were met with gunfire. Shuping was killed and another officer was injured. The suspect was killed in the incident.

The new memorial statue is called “The Fallen.” It features a bronze police officer, which was created using the composite photos of three Concord police officers. The statue wears the Concord police uniform and has a tear on its cheek. At the bottom sits two plaques, each for a Concord officer who died in the line of duty: Officer William Kearns in 1899 and Shuping in 2020.

Those affiliated with the Concord Police Department say they remember the day Shuping was killed like it were yesterday.

“I remember when the story first broke last year. I pretty much stayed up the whole night watching it over and over and over,” said Officer Edward Watkins.

Watkins was in retirement when Shuping was killed, but his death inspired him to rejoin the force.

“I just felt obligated to continue service in his honor,” he said.

Concord Police Department’s newest recruiting class just graduated this past week. Several say Shuping’s death inspired them to join the force as well.

“I told him that I wanted to be an officer and he encouraged me. He said to make sure that I end up at Concord Police Department, so two days ago I graduated,” said Officer Fred Peace Jr.

Shuping’s memory lives on in the officers who joined the force because of him, in the candles lit in his honor, and now in the bronze statue that will forever stand outside the police station.

“It’s something that’s terrible, but as you can see, something great can come out of it. And we just continue to push forward and get better each day,” said Officer Sam Wimbrow.

Concord City Council allocated $100,000 for the memorial back in February 2021.