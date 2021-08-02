Memorial grows for two young men killed in Eastover car crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Memories continue among friends who knew Robert Walker and Henry Melvin.

Police said Walker was driving a Mercedes Benz at a high rate of speed on Colville Road in the Eastover Neighborhood this weekend and may have been impaired when he ran off the road, hitting and unrooting a tree.

The deadly accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The car caught fire and two other passengers went to the hospital with serious injuries. Melvin and Walker died on the scene. Both were in their 20s.

Alex was one of their friends who showed up to lay flowers at the site. It’s where a makeshift memorial is growing. “They didn’t deserve this because if you asked anybody out to describe them, they were just genuinely happy and kind people,” Alex said.

Dozens of people have placed things like cards and letters to remember them by while others stopped to take pictures and pray while drivers passed by slowly. Melvin’s father visited the memorial and says he will miss his son dearly and his heart goes out to the other families.

“We all love them so much, and they’re never going to be forgotten,” he said.

“They’re always going to be watching over us,” Alex said. As clean-up crews removed the debris left behind, parts of the car remain on the scene. Neighbors said they’re heartbroken by what has happened but it’s not uncommon that speeding was a factor.

Heartfelt messages continue to grow at the memorial. “They were friends to so many and impacted the lives of so many. And there are no other words to put it except that we’re all just extremely heartbroken,” Alex said. Right now, police are waiting on a toxicology report to see if alcohol may have been a factor.

FOX 46 is also waiting to hear about the condition of the other two passengers who were involved.