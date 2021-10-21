MEDIC: Response time increased to 30 minutes for non-emergency calls in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Mecklenburg County EMS is undergoing changes. MEDIC will change its emergency response time.

“MEDIC will respond without lights and sirens. We will have a 30-minute response time window to arrive and assess these patients,” said Jon Studneck, Mecklenburg County EMS.

The time will be increased to 30 minutes for non-emergency calls.

Emergency calls are considered high priority like — stroke, shortness of breath, and vehicle accidents.

Otherwise, MEDIC said it will respond to calls after the local fire department has assessed the situation.

“Increased response time targets allow us in our dispatch center to make sure we’re using the right resources for the right patients. This gives us the flexibility to maintain coverage,” said Studneck.

The changes are being made because employees are working overtime to keep up with demand. Employees are required to work overtime through November 2021.

There is also an added requirement for employees to be vaccinated by this Friday.

Ninety-two percent of employees with MEDIC have received their first shot. Five percent of employees provided religious exemptions for not getting the shot.