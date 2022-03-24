CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The median sale price of a home in the Greater Charlotte area has reached a new record high of $375,000, according to the latest RE/MAX National Housing Report.

The report said the new high is a 22.2% increase over last year.

“We are facing a huge shortage of homes and affordability remains a factor for many buyers,” Hadi Atri, president and CEO of RE/MAX Executive in Charlotte said.

The report showed that the inventory in Greater Charlotte is down 42% over last year.

The average home also sells in just 23 days, down from 33 days in 2021.

“Builders are not able to catch up with demand, and with the higher cost of material, many buyers cannot afford to purchase new construction,” Atri said. “We are still seeing multiple offers and bidding wars. Sellers are in the driver’s seat.”