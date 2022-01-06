Mecklenburg EMS welcomes FEMA strike team to Charlotte amid staff, ambulance shortages

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg EMS Agency welcomed a FEMA strike team of four fully-staffed ambulances Wednesday night to help alleviate staffing shortages, Medic said.

Medic reported Monday that the agency was receiving an “alarming” volume of calls that are overwhelming 911 call centers.

Medic said only three staffers were in isolation due to COVID-19 before Christmas. 33 were forced to isolate themselves following the holiday.

Strike team is in the house. 4 fully staffed ambulances, provided by FEMA, will deploy beginning tomorrow in #meckcounty pic.twitter.com/BhZmbjUO4L — Mecklenburg EMS (@MecklenburgEMS) January 6, 2022

The staffing issues are impacting how long it takes ambulances to get to some patients, officials said.

“Our full focus is making sure that we can arrive to our sickest patients, quickest,” said Jonathan Studnek, Deputy Director of MEDIC.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for FOX 46 News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The agency is bumping up the response time for those who are considered low-acuity patients from half an hour to an hour.

“They’re fully awake, they’re fully alert, they’re not having chest pain, they’re not having difficulty breathing, those are what fall into our lower acuity buckets,” said Studnek.

Medic said it requested 25 ambulances and 50 workers from the federal government.