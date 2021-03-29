Mecklenburg County woman wins $258,376 Fast Play jackpot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Kimberly Smith of Charlotte tried her luck on a Fast Play ticket and won herself a $258,376 jackpot.

She purchased her winning $5 Blizzard Bingo ticket from the Circle K on Providence Road in Charlotte.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 240,000. A $5 ticket receives 50% of the jackpot amount.

Smith claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $182,802 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Fast Play’s rolling, progressive jackpot increases with every ticket sold until it is won.

Printed on each Fast Play ticket is the amount of the jackpot when the ticket is sold and how much of that jackpot the ticket could win. Players can also win instant cash prizes on their Fast Play tickets.