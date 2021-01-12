Mecklenburg County to begin offering second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The federal government announced on Tuesday that it is no longer holding back second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is releasing the full supply to states.

There is now another provider on board to give shots at the Bojangles Coliseum. That new group will handle second doses only for now, hoping to speed up the process and getting more people vaccinated.

“Every vaccine dose that is sitting at a warehouse rather than going into an arm could mean one more life lost or one more hospital bed occupied,” said Alex Azar, US DHHS Secretary.

Federal officials urging states to open up COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone 65 and older and adults under 65 with medical documentation of more than one disease.

“We are releasing the entire supply we have for order by states rather than holding second doses in physical reserve,” Azar said.

StarMed is partnering with Mecklenburg County to begin offering second doses of the Pfizer vaccine starting next Monday at the Bojangles Coliseum. To qualify, you must have received your first vaccine with Mecklenburg County Public Health.

“This is definitely going to help speed up another resource for the county, with second doses they can continue to concentrate on first dose, star med’s here for the second dose it’s definitely going to help speed things up,” said Mike Estramonte, CEO of StarMed.

StarMed has already scheduled almost 1,200 people to get the second dose. If you’ve already made an appointment, you’re all set. They are also preparing workers to administer first doses of the vaccine.

“Everybody is excited to be taking on a new challenge and be part of the solution for COVID rather than just testing,” Estramonte said.

StarMed expects to be at the Bojangles Coliseum for the next few months and they’re hiring.

