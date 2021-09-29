Mecklenburg County seeks public input on site of Historic Latta Plantation

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation Department is seeking public input on what should happen to the site of the Historic Latta Plantation.

From now until October 22, 2021, the public can provide input on community values and plans are being developed to reopen the site.

The historic circa 1800 farm located in Latta Nature Preserve in Huntersville features a plantation house from the James Latta Plantation, cabins, outbuildings, and more across 16 acres. The site has been closed since a controversial Juneteenth event sparked controversy and public outcry and led to the county opting not to renew the lease with the former leaseholder, Historic Latta Place Inc. (HLP).

The county is currently assessing future partnerships and best practices for the site. Survey responses will remain anonymous, but survey results will be available once the survey closes.

To participate in the survey, click here.