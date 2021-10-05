Mecklenburg County seeks public input on how to spend COVID relief funds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners will hear public input Tuesday night during a meeting to determine how to allocate $215 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The funds come from President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress and signed into law in March.

$350 billion of the ARPA was allocated to state, local and tribal governments to “mitigate the fiscal shock of the pandemic.

Mecklenburg County officials have until December 2024 to decide how to share the relief funds and must spend the money by December of 2026.

A public forum to discuss the next steps is scheduled for Tuesday, October 5 at 6:30 p.m.

County officials are also encouraging residents to take an online survey on the use of the funds. The survey runs through October 20.