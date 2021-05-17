Mecklenburg County releases new COVID-19 ‘community safety recommendations’

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County Public Health released several COVID-19 recommendations specific to COVID-19 safety in the Mecklenburg community.

Last Friday, the Governor issued an Executive Order lifting restrictions on social distancing, most capacity limits, and masking indoors.

The CDC also recently released COVID-19 guidance for fully vaccinated individuals.

Based on Mecklenburg County’s fully vaccinated rate of 36%, continuing levels of virus in the community, and consistency with CDC guidance, MCPH recommends the following:

Everyone 12 years and older should get vaccinated. Unvaccinated individuals should remain masked in public, especially when indoors, continue to social distance and avoid large crowds. Everyone needs to mask in high-risk situations, like crowded spaces, childcare, and schools, camps, long-term care facilities, health care settings, detention facilities, shelters, etc.

“All guidance from State and Federal governments have recognized that there are differences in jurisdictions based on the amount of virus circulating in the community as well as the percentage of the population fully vaccinated,” said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director. “There are also some individuals in our community who are not eligible for vaccination or who are more at risk of infection that need to be protected.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

As the Executive Order states, every entity in the County will make its own determination on restrictions, including County, City, and Town facilities, restaurants, businesses, etc. “Please consider your own risk and your risk to those around you as you move about the community,” officials said.