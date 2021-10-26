Mecklenburg County redistricting could mean changes on who you see on the ballot

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — If you drive around northern parts of Mecklenburg County right now, you’ll see signs for early voting for municipal elections. But come next election cycle, next year, in fact, there could be a change on who is on the ballot.

“It affects the Mecklenburg County’s voters’ right to choose who represents them in Raleigh,” said State Sen. Natasha Marcus, a Democrat representing northern Mecklenburg County.

Her district is due for a shake-up due to redistricting. Under a map released by Republicans, her district would be split.

“The Raleigh Republicans are deciding who gets to stay and who gets to go, and that’s not the way democracy is supposed to work,” she said.

Redistricting is one of those things that has to be done after every census—congressional, legislative, and municipal lines are re-drawn to provide a more equitable representation. Sometimes, it has led to legal battles that last years. It also leads to allegations of gerrymandering.

For many voters, though, even the term can be confusing, if not easily explainable.

In geographical terms, the map set up by Republicans would bring the entirety of Davidson and part of Cornelius under a district that is mostly made up of Iredell County, and would likely have an Iredell County senator.

Davidson Mayor Rusty Knox said this will make a difference, not in political terms, but in representation in Raleigh.

“It’s a new dynamic for the residents and how we see services brought to us from the state, and making sure that we get our fair share,” said Knox.

At a public hearing Tuesday afternoon in Charlotte, a Republican voter said he was dissatisfied with the map brought forth by his party.

Democrats have their own map that would still cut into portions of northern Mecklenburg County but said the map would be fairer.

No matter what is ultimately decided on redistricting, Marcus said people will need to be ready.

“It will be very clear to voters when they go to the polls in the Fall of 2022 and suddenly see people who they thought would be on their ballot are no longer on their ballot because they’ve been moved to a different district,” said Marcus. “That’s when people will focus and ask what happened, but by then it’ll be too late.”