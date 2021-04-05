Mecklenburg County ranks No. 3 in top 10 most charitable counties in North Carolina, study says

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County ranks No. 3 in the top 10 most charitable counties in North Carolina, according to a study by SmartAsset.

One aspect of tax season preparation for many people is tallying up their charitable contributions for the year. Any contributions made during the tax year are eligible to be deducted from your taxable income with certain limitations.

According to a SmartAsset analysis of IRS data, residents in Mecklenburg County were among those in North Carolina donating the most money.

To find the most generous places, SmartAsset looked at two factors in each county:

How much money people donate as a percentage of their net income

The proportion of people who made charitable donations

For a look at how the top counties in North Carolina ranked, check out the table below:

Rank County Contributions as Percentage of Income Percentage of Returns Itemizing Charitable Contributions Most Generous Places Index 1 Chatham County, NC 1.99% 15.30% 53.21 2 Orange County, NC 1.94% 14.32% 50.28 3 Mecklenburg County, NC 2.27% 13.19% 49.57 4 Union County, NC 1.84% 14.08% 49.02 5 Wake County, NC 1.94% 13.69% 48.64 6 Durham County, NC 1.80% 11.67% 42.47 7 Chowan County, NC 3.30% 7.05% 40.59 8 New Hanover County, NC 1.58% 11.28% 39.95 9 Polk County, NC 1.87% 9.94% 38.49 10 Moore County, NC 1.56% 10.54% 37.90 NC 1.68% 8.96%

To determine the amount of money that people donate as a percentage of their income, SmartAsset first calculated the net income of all people in each county. To do this, they looked at tax return data and accounted for federal, state, and local taxes paid. They also accounted for deductible entries, including mortgage interest, mortgage points, and mortgage insurance payments.

They then divided each county’s total charitable donations by its total net income to see how much money county residents are donating relative to their income. Next, SmartAsset measured the total number of individual tax returns that show charitable contributions and divided that by the total number of individual tax returns in each county.

This gave them the proportion of people in each county who make charitable donations. SmartAsset then indexed and equally weighted the two factors to yield our Most Generous Places Index.

