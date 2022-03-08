CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mecklenburg County commissioners are set to hear Sheriff Garry McFadden’s plans to address safety concerns and staffing issues at the county’s Detention Center Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office was tasked with making changes in February after state officials found deficiencies during a biannual onsite inspection and complaint investigation.

NCDHHS conducted the inspection in December and reported finding that staff shortages posed an imminent threat to safety of both the inmates and staff. The report also found an increase in injuries and requested an immediate decrease on the number of inmates at the jail.

Inspectors found inmates went hours without supervision rounds and in some cases, some pods were only checked several times a day. Officers are supposed to make rounds and supervise inmates at least twice every hour.

“Prior to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Inspection, MCSO began addressing staffing shortages at MCDCC by reducing the juvenile population and reallocating personnel from the Mecklenburg County Juvenile Detention Center to the MCDCC,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement after the report.

State officials gave McFadden and jail officials until March 11 to submit a plan of correction.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said it had already adjusted some policies following the report, including the creation of a “Tactical Response Unit” that found and confiscated contraband and homemade weapons and a new overtime policy to “ensure adequate staff is inside the detention center to respond to call or requests for assistance.”

MCSO said it was also working with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety to transfer inmates to other facilities and working to identify inmates who were eligible for release.

“The movement of the 400 residents that they’re talking about should have been done a long time ago,” a Mecklenburg County Detention Officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity told Queen City News in an exclusive interview in January, “Something should have been done a long time ago, but again it was business as usual until they got caught.”

2019 saw a total of 21 assaults on detention officers, in 2020 there were 44 and in 2021 there were 82 assaults on detention officers.