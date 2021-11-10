Mecklenburg County leaders question using taxpayer dollars to build Atrium Health’s ‘Innovation District’

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Atrium Health’s planned Innovation District faced pushback for the first time in front of some Mecklenburg County leaders.

“When you are able to pay for it yourself, why do you have to come to us?” asked Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell.

“I love the project,” said Commissioner Laura Meier, “I do question why we’re using taxpayer dollars.”

Tuesday, Atrium CEO made his presentation in front of the board as the hospital seeks $38 million from the county. The healthcare giant has teamed up with Wake Forest School of Medicine to build a medical school in Charlotte.

The Queen City is the largest city in America without a four-year medical school. In addition to the school, Atrium wants to build a so-called “Innovation District” at the site, which sits at the intersection of Baxter and McDowell Streets.

“The innovation district that we are building will diversify the industry landscape in fundamental ways area in multiple ways,” said Atrium CEO Gene Woods.

The proposal includes four research towers, an education building, affordable housing, and a hotel. Woods estimates the district would create 11,000 new jobs and create an economic impact of $800 million.

“The jobs we are creating in the innovation district will be a key lever in driving economic mobility,” said Woods.

But the proposal also comes with a big price tag. Atrium is asking for $75 million in taxpayer funds to be split between the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.

“I love the project. I really do love the project,” said Rodriguez-McDowell. “But I wanna know why do we need county money?”

Rodriguez-McDowell said she wasn’t yet ready to sign off on the deal. Commissioner Pat Cotham expressed support for the plan.

“I think (the county’s) portion is reasonable,” Cotham said.

Wednesday night, Key Ardrey stood with his children in the shadow of the proposed district. The Charlotte realtor believes the district is a worthwhile investment.

“It’s an investment for the people of Charlotte,” Ardrey said. “When you look at Charlotte, we need a hub for medical support.”