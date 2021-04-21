While COVID data is up, Mecklenburg sees major improvement at long-term care facilities

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County Health leaders gave a COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

Public Health Director Gibbie Harris and Public Health Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan both conducted the briefing virtually at 11:30 a.m.

COVID numbers have been steadily climbing since restrictions have been loosened and in some cases completely lifted.

Harris cited the governor’s orders as one of the reasons the numbers are up.

“As long as it doesn’t create significant issues for us going forward,” Harris said.

Deaths are down at long-term care facilities, which were once 50-60% of the deaths, Harris said, citing herd immunity as one of the reasons for the decrease.

Harris said they are awaiting guidance on two topics, one is the accessibility for patients ages 12-15 for the Pfizer vaccine. The other is a decision based on a Friday meeting with the CDC and FDA regarding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

There is a growing concern over a rising infection rate and hospitalizations following a steady dip leading up to the lifted restrictions.