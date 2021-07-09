Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris says pandemic did not play a part in her decision to retire

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Nearly a year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic, Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said the department’s mission will continue on after her retirement at the end of the year.

“I decided that this year would be the year that I would retire,” said Harris, adding that COVID-19 did not play a part in her decision.

Harris made the announcement earlier this week at the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners meeting. She has arguably been the face of the COVID-19 response in the county, something she said had been tough, and something that will likely continue to be in the years to come.

“Half of our population vaccinated is not going to be enough to protect us from the Delta variant,” she said.

Vaccines have given way to clinics and mass vaccination sites, but something Harris helped start will likely be a feature for the foreseeable future. The Mecklenburg County Health Department has set up a COVID department, which will focus just on the pandemic.

Additionally, the department is teaming up with a number of local organizations to go door-to-door in underserved communities to educate people on the COVID-19 vaccine, and to get them vaccinated.

“There’s been this extra layer of talking to people, trying to get them to go, get a commitment, and they still don’t show,” said Robert Dawkins, Political Director for Action NC, who is participating in the door-to-door effort.

Next week, the health department plans to join Action NC, with vaccines, to get people their shot at their doorsteps.

“If you are there to say yes, there will be someone there to give you your shot,” said Dawkins.

Harris stressed the importance of educating the public about the vaccines, their safety, and efficacy, along with having people hear facts about the vaccine from people they can relate to.

Harris is still at the health department until the end of the year. She plans on moving back to Asheville, where she had worked previously, to be closer to her family. She will be replaced by current Deputy Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington.

FOX 46 asked Harris about what to expect in the time before she leaves. She said the variants are the biggest concern, and the lower vaccination rates mean a higher chance of variants spreading, some which may eventually make the current COVID-19 vaccines ineffective.

She said masks in large crowds, even for those vaccinated, is still recommended, and could curb any restrictions that may return.

“The acceptance of restrictions will very tough for the community, if we need to go there,” said Harris.