CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office will resume face-to-face visitations at the Detention Center-Central beginning Monday, March 21.

This comes due to the decreasing case counts of COVID in the general community and within the general detention facility.

Face-to-face visitation comes with guidance from the Detention Center-Central’s healthcare provider Wellpath Inc. and Mecklenburg County Public Health.

These visits are no contact with a plexiglass partition. Visitors and guests will be required to wear masks while inside the detention facility.

“This is an opportunity to reunite families safely and hopefully decrease the stress and anxiety levels of the residents and staff inside the facility,” said Sheriff Garry L. McFadden. “The pandemic has been a strain, but our nationally recognized protocols helped to decrease exposure and cases to a point that we can begin opening visitation again.”

All visits must be scheduled at least a day in advance. All guidelines can be found here.