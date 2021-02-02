Mecklenburg County Board unanimously votes on LGBTQ+ nondiscrimination resolution

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on a LGBTQ+ nondiscrimination resolution, which some commissioners hope will lead to local laws being passed.

This is the first resolution to be passed since 2016, when the Charlotte City Council voted to include the LGBTQ+ community in their non-discrimination ordinance protections.

The resolution was drafted by the Chairman of the Board, George Dunlap, as well as Susan Rodriguez-McDowell, and Mark Jerrell.

The resolution implements every person to be treated with respect and to live without fear regardless of their orientation. It affirms LGBTQ people in North Carolina are vulnerable to discrimination in many areas of life due to a lack of statewide non-discrimination protections.

The Board says they strongly support all people being able to build a life, raise a family, or start a business in Mecklenburg County. In the resolution board members call upon all Mecklenburg County citizens, businesses, and cities to adopt non-discrimination policies.