Mecklenburg Co. officials cite limited vaccine availability for slow rollout

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County health officials cited a limited vaccine availability as the cause for the slower than expected vaccine rollout across the county.

Health director Gibbie Harris asked residents for patience as the demand for the vaccine greatly outweighs the current availability.

NCDHHS said on Monday that by January 27 the state will only have 120,000 doses to allocate across the entire state.

Medical Director said Mecklenburg County received 19,000 vaccinations today, all of which will be distributed by next Monday.

The county is set to hold a mass vaccine site at Bank of America Stadium this upcoming weekend and this past weekend held a three-day event at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Harris and Sullivan both stressed the need to focus on limiting exposure and following the countywide stay-at-home directive. Harris said that despite lowering COVID-19 metrics, residents “still can’t take our foot off the gas.”

Officials are hopeful for additional vaccines to be approved by the FDA soon, but the focus should remain on preventing the spread of the virus and following county and state guidelines.