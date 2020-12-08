‘Ample’ shelter beds for those living in homeless camp, Mecklenburg leaders say

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County Commissioners are considering plans to get Charlotte’s homeless encampment under control and the homeless the help and shelter they need.

A lawsuit filed earlier this month says the county and City of Charlotte are to blame for a lack of action. At a regularly scheduled county commission meeting Tuesday, county commissioners were told by county staff that there are enough shelter beds available for the homeless living at the camp along North College Street.



The camp started the grow in March during the state of the pandemic, but County Commissioner Pat Catham says the homeless problem in Mecklenburg County didn’t come out of nowhere.



“People made decisions and that’s what happened,” said Cotham.



County stats show between 2010-2018 low-cost apartment units, below $800 a month, dropped by 26 percent. That’s a loss of about 24,000 units in 8 years. This came at a time when the Mecklenburg County population grew by about 135,000 people.



Right now, county leaders estimate there are a total of 91 people living at the encampment just outside uptown Charlotte. By the end of this week, everyone at the camp will be offered shelter, but the question remains if the homeless will use them.

“What we are hearing is that during the pandemic the shelter beds are not getting filled because people are reluctant to come into congregate living,” said Commissioner At Large, Leigh Altman.

The homeless could technically stay at the camp because none of the land being used is owned by Mecklenburg County. Trespassing laws are up to the private property owners to be followed.

County commissioners were told the camp can’t be cleared by the county unless there is a public health threat.

“I think there is a narrative out there that the county is all-powerful and we can swoop in and do whatever we want,” said Commissioner Mark Jerrell.

There is a lawsuit against the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County by nearby property owners who say the camp has grown due to a lack of action by city and county leaders.



County leaders claim the encampment has grown since the pandemic because of the resources available to the homeless along North College Street. The homeless moved in to be closer to those resources.

A county spokesperson says they cannot comment on pending litigation, but the discussion at the commission meeting Tuesday was not a result of the lawsuit.

