Meck Co. commissioners considering investment into West Charlotte food desert

CHARLOTTE— Mecklenburg County Commissioners considered investing almost two million dollars into a future West Charlotte grocery store, in their meeting on Tuesday.

It wouldn’t be an ordinary supermarket, it would be a state-of-the-art community market to eliminate the food desert in West Charlotte. There are more than 75 chain grocery stores in Mecklenburg County, but West Blvd. doesn’t have a single one.

A group of community leaders have been working on the plans for the grocery store. It will be a for-profit store with a community kitchen, delivery system, and wraparound services for those who need a little extra help. The total cost for the project would be over $5 million, but the group is hoping Mecklenburg County will chip in $1.7 million.

Commissioner Vilma Leake is hoping the Board coughs up the funding.

“For this community in Mecklenburg County to deny black people and poor people the right, to appropriate kinds of food to keep us healthy. And to live a long life. This is one reason I ran for the board was to change to bring about a change agent for those who could not bring it themselves,” Leake said.

But the County Manager, Dena Diorio, still has questions.

“We would want to maybe fund a real business plan and validate the assumptions and make sure that they’re valid before we go ahead and approve $1.7 million in investment for this project. The other thing that I would also say is that there’s really no entity to which we are giving this money. We need to understand the organizational structure and what the entity will be that will receive this money,” Diorio said.