CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Months after the state issued a scathing report detailing “unsafe” conditions at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, the Sheriff’s Office has submitted a mandatory correction plan. On Wednesday, they also announced a new program they hope will change the culture in the facility.

(R)IGNITE, or Residents Individually Growing Naturally and Intentionally through Education, started in Flint, MI.

“We’re graduating GEDs, diplomas. We’re putting people in trade school. It’s crazy,” said Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson, who founded the program.

In Mecklenburg County, inmates will spend at least 90 minutes each day, several days each week, participating in non-conventional educational programs that address the core issues that brought them into incarceration in the first place.

“As you sit here right now, there’s about 1,300 people upstairs with hope,” said Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden. “Tell me how you want me to prepare your neighbor… They’re going to come out. Whether they spend 90 days or they spend 27 years, they’re going to come out.”

Sheriff Swanson says the program, started in September 2020, has cut down inmate assaults by 97%.

“When you pour your life into people that are vulnerable, that are counted out; when you pour your life into addicts, abused, or mentally ill, all of which fills the jails across America, when you do that, you change culture,” he said.

The Division of Health Service Regulation gave the county until March 11 to submit a plan of corrective action that addressed their concerns about overpopulation and understaffing. The Sheriff’s Offices’ plan focused on deputy recruitment and retention, depopulating the detention center, and increased inmate surveillance. This (R)IGNITE program was not mentioned in their corrective plan but takes their new measures a step further.

“We want to return them better than we receive them,” said Sheriff McFadden.