McMaster orders flags at half staff for actor Boseman

FILE – In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has ordered flags at half staff at the Statehouse on Sunday to honor state native Chadwick Boseman, who died on Friday following a four-year battle with cancer.

Boseman is from Anderson, SC.

“To honor the life and memory of a truly extraordinary son of South Carolina, I have ordered the flags atop the Statehouse to be lowered to half-staff Sunday from sunrise to sunset,” McMaster announced on Saturday.

Boseman kept his colon cancer diagnosis private between him and his family and the news of his death shocked many. His family was by his side in Los Angeles when he died on Friday. Bozeman was 43-years-old.

Tributes have poured in across the globe, including Barack Obama, Chris Pratt, and Denzel Washington.

McMaster also said that the two flags atop the Statehouse will be removed at the end of the day and presented to Boseman’s family.

