McGuire Nuclear Power Plant marks 40 years powering Charlotte this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – September 12, 2021, marks the 40th anniversary of the McGuire Nuclear Power Plant providing power to customers.

“Operating a nuclear power plant is a privilege,” Operations Manager Brent Bare said.

Sitting quietly on the shores of North Carolina’s largest man-made lake, enough energy to power two cities the size of Charlotte, is hidden within two cylinder towers.

“I like it when people say that they didn’t really know that we were here, that means we have been doing our job well,” Plant Vice President Tom Ray said.

The plant has about 950 workers.

“We work to unleash the power of the atom and then take that energy and deliver it to our neighbors all over the Carolinas around the clock 24/7,” Reactor Engineer Christine Flynn said.

It produces carbon-free energy, that back in the 70s took millions of man-hours to make possible.

About 10 years after breaking ground, on September 12, 1981, the plant produced power to customers for the first time.

“It has just been a wonderful time for us to kind of just take a chance to step back and look what we have accomplished over the last 40 years,” Ray said.

Vice President of the site Tom Ray said more than 50 of his employees have been here since day one, others grew up with McGuire in their blood.

“The 40th anniversary at McGuire means something more for me. My family has worked here since construction,” Bare said. “We have individuals who are here days and nights and they are always ready and able to maintain the facility and keep it operational at the highest level of confidence that it will be safe and efficient.”

He said it’s a mind-set all McGuire employees must have knowing the potential of the powerful technology.

“Been in plain sight but out of site, quiet and just operating, and producing power 24/7, 365 regardless of the weather, which is our mission to be here quietly producing power for our customers,” Ray said.

Nuclear energy creates about 50% of all electricity in the Carolinas. McGuire is one of six nuclear power plants operated by Duke Energy.

The plant was licensed for 50 years, but Ray said the site has been approved for a 30-year renewal.