Mayor Vi Lyles working to raise quarter of a billion dollars to advance racial equity in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Monday, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles kicked off her Racial Equity Initiative by raising $196 million dollars at Johnson C. Smith University. Corporate, public, foundation, and individuals pledged this money to address inequities in four main areas in Charlotte.

The first area the initiative will address is the digital divide. After the pandemic started, statistics showed up to 50,000 Mecklenburg County households didn’t have a working computer.

The second area the initiative addresses will bring improvements to Charlotte’s six corridors of opportunity. Lyles said certain neighborhoods have been overlooked for decades. The initiative will improve residents’ access to employment, mobility, and options to daily services in those communities.

The third area will transform Johnson C. Smith University into a top-tier HBCU. Today the Duke Endowment pledged 40 million specifically to JCSU.

The fourth area will ensure organizations commit to racial equity through advancing more black and brown leaders within their corporations.

The 18 different initiative partners joined Lyles at JCSU for the announcement. Lyles said she made the call to these private partners after the murder of George Floyd, and other events in 2020, exposed longstanding racial inequities in Charlotte.