Matthews man wins $100,000 prize, plans to save for retirement and treat family to Texas Roadhouse dinner

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A second chance for luck just paid off for Burrell Cleveland Jr. of Matthews when his entry into a 2021 Multiply The Cash second-chance drawing won him the $100,000 top prize.

“I’m still surprised that I’m sitting here!” said Cleveland. “I looked down at my phone to check emails and was like, ‘what?’ It caught me totally off guard.”

He originally thought the email was a notification that he had been entered into the drawing, not that he’d won. His entry was chosen from 18,779,037 entries in last Wednesday’s drawing. Winners of second-chance drawings receive a phone call or email notifying them that they won.

What made this win so special to Cleveland was knowing that his late wife would’ve loved to be there for it too.

“We played the lottery together,” he recalled. “And I always told her, ‘one day we’re gonna drive to Raleigh and pick up our money.’”

Cleveland did just that. He claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,750.

“It was nice driving in today because I could see her there sitting next to me in the car – in spirit,” he said. “Here we did it. We’re here.”

He says he’ll do what he and his wife always talked about doing with the money. Put it in savings for retirement.

Cleveland’s also got a birthday coming up in a few days. To celebrate that and his big win, he’s going to treat himself to dinner at Texas Roadhouse.