Matthews-based Harris Teeter to close early due to COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Starting Wednesday, all Harris Teeter stores will close at 9 p.m. Meat and Seafood counters will close at 8 p.m. and pharmacy hours will remain the same.

In a statement, the Matthews-based company said they decided to close earlier to focus on thorough cleaning, replenishment, staffing, and the wellbeing of their associates.

“I respect it. You have to do what you have to do, and you can’t overwork your employees,” said Harris Teeter shopper Mattie Price.

Most Harris Teeter locations in the Charlotte area previously closed at 11 p.m. Harris Teeter says the new hours will allow employees to “take their earned days off; efficiently process ExpressLane orders; manage labor in this difficult employment environment; ensure excellent closings to better prepare for the following day; and make certain that our stores are a clean, safe place to work and shop.”

“I think that we need to be nice to those who do show up. People get very frustrated when things like this happen, and they can’t get enough help and they can’t get great service. I think we need to be kind to those who come,” said Harris Teeter shopper Roger Akers.

FOX46 reached out to Publix to see if they were also considering cutting back their hours. They said: “Over the course of the pandemic, customer shopping habits have evolved. We have modified store hours at select locations to reflect our current state. If customer shopping patterns shift, we will reevaluate our operating hours.”

“I feel bad for the employees,” said Price. “I know it’s more stressful on them.

Right now, Harris Teeter has not given a timeline for when their stores will resume normal hours. They say the change will take effect until further notice. They are hiring full- and part-time employees.

