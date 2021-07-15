Matthew Fire changes name but not recruitment efforts

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – People will notice the name change on the building, but volunteers are still important to the department and supplement the staff.

They wear the same turn out gear, and the training is the same. So, changing the name of the Matthews Volunteer Fire Department doesn’t mean you’re getting less fire coverage.

“We’re taking that word out,” Chief Rob Kinniburgh said, “Which I know causes some heartache for some people.”

The department was founded in 1954, and the change has been in the works since 2005 when the Town of Matthews started supplementing the department with career firefighters due to increasing demand and the department needing coverage Monday through Friday when many volunteers work.

“Matthews and the whole Charlotte region is changing rapidly,” Kinniburgh said. “The expansion, the density, the call volume, has all have become far more than a volunteer can be able to address.”

That doesn’t mean volunteers are not working at the department. In fact, 60 of the 85 people on staff are volunteers.

Chief Rob Kinniburgh said his department is facing the same problem as many in the nation, getting people to volunteer for no pay until they are certified.

“400 hours of training to volunteer to do something, they say “No this isn’t what I signed up for,'” added Kinniburgh.

Also being called a volunteer department doesn’t fit the definition based on the National Fire Protection Association guidelines.

This is a combination department of career and volunteer firefighters. So, the building name has change, the current patches on shirts and uniforms will be switched out over the next two years, but but the service will still be top notch

“You only get one time to make a first impression when you meet somebody. They’re either going to remember how you looked or how you performed, we hope they remember how we perform.”

There are plans in the works for a third Matthews fire station, so volunteers will still be needed as the town of Matthews continues to grow.

The department has had success with the program, 11 of the 25 career firefighters on staff were volunteers.