Massive water main break in Concord caused by Google Fiber leads to multi-day closure

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Google Fiber is apologizing for any disruption caused to Concord businesses and residents following a massive water main break Wednesday.

Water is back on and the water line has been repaired, but the road needs a lot more work. Crews probably won’t even be able to start fixing the road until Monday, which leaves businesses losing even more money.

A flooded intersection isn’t the only damage left behind.

“It’s unfortunate that businesses were affected, it’s a very costly mistake,” said Sarah Dabbs, owner of Johnny Roger’s BBQ and Burgers.

Road repairs are going to take more than a week, and the city doesn’t even have a final tab on how much water leaked. Officials say Google Fiber hit a line, breaking a water main, sending water gushing, and knocking out water for customers.

The city doesn’t yet know how much repairs will cost, but Johnny Roger’s BBQ and Burgers has already done the math.

“We lost about $2,000 in revenue,” said Dabbs.

The massive water main break Wednesday caused the restaurant to lose water, and they had to shut down.

“We didn’t have any customers. You’re not open, you’re not making money,” said Dabbs.

The restaurant is open now, but worried customers will pass them by because the road closure is right on their doorstep.

“As a business, you make a mistake you have to be held responsible for that,” said Dabbs.

Google Fiber also hit a gas line last week in a nearby neighborhood.

“They didn’t ask us if they can go in the yard and make any markings. They didn’t even ask us if they can go in the yard and dig yet,” said Steveison Ivory, who lives in a neighborhood close to the construction.

Ivory knows the digging will start soon in his yard.

“We have a landscaper come through our yard so it’s definitely affecting the look and the curb appeal of our yard,” said Ivory.

He’s hoping there won’t be any more problems down the road.

“If you’re the one who ended up causing the issue, you should be the one taking the responsibility to get it fixed,” said Ivory.

Queen City News asked the City of Concord who’s paying for all of the repairs? They said right now they’re just focused on getting everything fixed.

NCDOT says the section of Pitts School Road and Concord Parkway will probably be shut down through next Friday.

Google Fiber released the following statement to Queen City News:

“Google Fiber takes construction issues very seriously. We apologize for any disruption to Concord residents. We are working with the City of Concord to address the issue as quickly as possible. If you ever have a Google Fiber construction issue to report, please call (877) 454-6959.”