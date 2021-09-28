Massive new development denied 7-2 in Huntersville Tuesday

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Huntersville Planning Board voted 7-2 to recommend denying Magnolia Development’s rezoning request for the North Creek Village project, that would go just south of the Davidson-Concord Road and Sam Furr Road intersection.

The project consists of 42,000 square feet of commercial space, 303 multi-family units, 65 attached homes, and 77 single-family homes. It runs adjacent to the Huntersville East project, which was approved more than a decade ago and is currently under construction. It is anchored by a Publix.

Planning Board members opposed to the project say the area directly surrounding the development site is meant to be rural conservation land, and they felt this project is just too dense to accommodate the town’s 2040 vision, which includes a small “activity area” at the intersection, surrounded by acres of rural land.

“That [Huntersville East] development is going to happen, but that does not mean we need to expand it or grow it, especially in a rural zone,” said Planning Board Chairman Stephen Swanick.

Community members have previously expressed concerns about the density of the project.

Magnolia Developments amended their original plans to decrease the density, but town leaders still feel it is not enough. They say they were hoping for a more natural transition from the activity area to the rural conservation area.

“I don’t believe that a significant portion, particularly of the townhomes, provide the transition that we’re looking for between this development the extreme rural area surrounding it,” said Planning Board Member Catherine Graffy.

The Publix and the rest of the Huntersville East commercial project is set to open in 2022, but as far as the North Creek Village project, or “phase two” as the developers are calling it, it’s a major question mark.

Town Board will vote on the rezoning request at their October 18th board meeting.