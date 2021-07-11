Massive LYNX Light rail expansion public meetings set to begin Monday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Starting Monday neighbors can speak up about the light rail coming to their neighborhoods. There is a series of meetings happening from Belmont to Matthews on the LYNX Silver Line.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

The first meeting is in Belmont Monday, and it kicks off two weeks of opportunities for neighbors to speak with transportation leaders about development along the planned light rail corridor.

The proposed light rail would stretch 26 miles from Belmont to Matthews.

Back in April, Matthews town commissioners unanimously approved a resolution that would support the LYNX silver line coming directly through downtown.

Now Charlotte Area Transit, along with the towns of Belmont, Gastonia, Indian Trail, Matthews and Stallings, are all joining in on the effort to meet with the community and talk about how to develop the light rail corridor.

If you miss Monday’s meeting, there are more in Charlotte and one in Matthews over the next two weeks.

Community meetings will occur outdoor each day from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., except in the event of dangerous weather conditions. Community members should check Ridetransit.org/TODStudy for updated or revised event information.



July 12: Belmont Point Church

6700 Wilkinson Blvd, Belmont NC 28012



July 13: Hygge West

2128 Remount Road, Charlotte NC 28208



July 15: Romare Bearden Park

300 S Church St, Charlotte NC 28202



July 20: Bojangles Coliseum

2700 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte NC 28205



July 21: Independence Regional Library

6000 Conference Drive, Charlotte NC 28212



July 22: Matthews Town Green 232 Matthews Station St, Matthews NC 28105