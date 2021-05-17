Mask Mandate to remain in effect inside Mecklenburg County courthouse

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Mecklenburg County Courthouse announced Monday that the local Administrative Order requiring face coverings for anyone entering the building will remain in effect.

“All persons entering the Mecklenburg County Courthouse will be required to wear a face covering while in common areas of the facility and when interacting with others,” court officials said in a written statement. “The Key Court Officials for the 26th Judicial District, in consultation with local health officials, will continue to monitor the situation and updates will be provided as warranted.”

To read more on the Administrative Order on face coverings, click here.